Coldplay and Justin Bieber are among the acts announced for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022.

Dubbed “the UK’s biggest Christmas party”, the annual event will return to The O2 Arena in London on December 11 and 12. Tickets go on sale here at 9am GMT this Friday (November 5).

Today (November 3) organisers have revealed the line-up for the first night, which will see Justin Bieber deliver a European exclusive performance. Coldplay are due to appear in the sub-headlining slot.

Advertisement

Also on the bill are Years & Years, Jax Jones, Clean Bandit, Becky Hill, Jesy Nelson, Sigrid and Mimi Webb. Elsewhere, there will be a performance from The Capital Weekender Live With MistaJam And Friends alongside Billen Ted, 220 KID & Riton.

“The long-awaited return of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard will see the biggest hit music artists take to the stage and we can’t wait,” said Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global.

“With global superstars and some of the hottest UK talent set to play the Ball this Christmas, we have another phenomenal weekend of live performances in store.”

The line-up for the Sunday edition of Jingle Bell Ball 2022 will be announced on Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp from 8am GMT tomorrow (November 4).

Capital VIPs and Barclaycard customers can access a ticket pre-sale from 9am GMT tomorrow.

Advertisement

Justin Bieber hasn’t played in the UK since he delivered a special acoustic set at London’s Indigo at The O2 in February 2020. Before that, he performed at Hyde Park’s British Summer Time in 2017. The singer’s latest album, ‘Justice’, arrived in March.

Coldplay, meanwhile, released their ninth record ‘Music Of The Spheres’ last month (October 15).