Coldplay announce 2024 European stadium tour dates

Coldplay have announced a series of European stadium tour dates, set to take place in summer 2024. Find ticket information and a list of dates below.

The new run of tour dates arrive on the heels of the band’s current 2023 stadium shows, which kicked off in May. The show’s have seen Chris Martin and co. take to the stage in Barcelona, Manchester, Cardiff, Milan and more.

Now, following the response they have had from fans during the current series of live shows, the band have announced a third run of European dates for June, July and August 2024.

Held as part of their record-breaking ‘Music Of The Spheres’ World Tour, the newly-announced shows will see their first-ever live shows in Greece, Romania and Finland, as well as their first visit to Budapest since 2008.

Kicking off with a show in Athens on June 8, Coldplay are also set to play their first gig in Rome in over 20 years, with the last concert in the city being held back in 2003. Although no UK dates are included this time around, the four-piece will end their upcoming 2024 dates with two back-to-back performances in Dublin at the end of August.

Pre-sale tickets go live next Tuesday (July 15), at 9am local time in Athens, Bucharest, Budapest, Lyon, Rome and Helsinki, and at 10am local time in Dusseldorf, Munich, Vienna and Dublin. Fans can register for access here.

Additionally, general on-sale will commence next Friday (July 28) and will go live at 10am local time for all cities, and a limited number of affordable ‘Infinity Tickets’ will also be on offer. Tickets will be available here, and you can find a full list of 2024 tour dates below.

Coldplay’s 2024 European tour dates are:

JUNE

8 — Olympic Stadium, Athens

12 — Arena Națională, Bucharest

16 — Puskás Aréna, Budapest

22 —Groupama Stadium, Lyon

23 — Groupama Stadium, Lyon

JULY

12 — Stadio Olimpico, Rome

13 —Stadio Olimpico, Rome

20 — Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf

21 —Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf

28 — Olympiastadion, Helsinki

AUGUST

15 — Olympiastadion, Munich

17 — Olympiastadion, Munich

21 — Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna

22 — Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna

29 — Croke Park, Dublin

30 — Croke Park, Dublin

In other Coldplay news, it was reported by Massachusetts Institute of Technology that Coldplay’s current tour has so far produced 47% less carbon emissions than their previous stadium tour in 2016/17. The band have also taken extra precautions to be green by planting 5 million trees around the world – one for each concertgoer so far.

They also announced a series of US tour dates earlier this year, as well as a run of shows in Australia and Asia.

In a five-star review of their London gig last year, NME praised Martin and co. for their ability to deliver a captivating set, alongside “a focus on sustainability and inclusivity”. “The songs performed here see the band strip things back, injecting the larger-than-life show with a moment of closeness. There’s a poignant version of ‘Parachute’ track ‘Sparks’, which is followed by special guests joining the band on stage,” it read.

“It’s a joyful spectacle; a masterclass in how a massive pop show can be done. The band seem genuinely thrilled at the reaction, too.”