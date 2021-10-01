Coldplay announce details of special album launch show in London

Coldplay have unveiled details of a special album launch show they’ll play in London later this month.

The band will celebrate the release of their upcoming album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’, with a special one-off show for fans at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

The gig will take place on October 12. Fans who pre-order the album (which is released on October 15) from Coldplay’s official store before 11:59pm on October 4 (including those who have already done so) will receive a unique code, giving them a chance to purchase tickets for the show.

Advertisement

Tickets cost £20 plus booking fee, with all proceeds going to the environmental charity ClientEarth.

Fans who pre-order ‘Music Of The Spheres’ from the official Coldplay UK store will also receive an access code to buy pre-sale tickets for the band’s next UK tour.

Music Of The Spheres album launch show // London Shepherd's Bush Empire, October 12, 2021 // UK fans who order (or have ordered) the album from https://t.co/67HhtIPslf before 11.59pm on October 4th get exclusive access to the ticket sale. All ticket proceeds to @ClientEarth. pic.twitter.com/eyVJ4TCvK5 — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 1, 2021

Yesterday (September 30) Coldplay and BTS finally released the music video for their new collaboration, ‘My Universe’.

The joint single was released on September 24, and was co-written by both bands alongside Swedish hitmaker Max Martin. The song is also the second single to be lifted from Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ following their comeback song ‘Higher Power‘.

Over the past week the two bands also released a documentary titled Inside My Universe, which chronicles the making of ‘My Universe‘. They also unveiled an acoustic version of the single, as well as a ‘Supernova 7’ remix.

Advertisement

Coldplay performed ‘My Universe’ at the New York leg of Global Citizen Live over the weekend. While BTS were not physically at the concert, the group were featured as holographs on a backdrop while Martin sung in both English and Korean.