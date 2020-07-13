Coldplay announce special vinyl reissue of ‘Parachutes’ for 20th birthday

Coldplay are continuing the 20th birthday celebrations for debut album ‘Parachutes’, announcing a special new vinyl edition of the LP.

‘Parachutes’ turned 20 on Friday (July 10), when the band shared a clip of an unseen version of their ‘Yellow’ video to mark the occasion.

The new vinyl edition, on transparent yellow vinyl, is set to be released on November 20 via Parlophone, and is available to pre-order now here.

Across the coronavirus lockdown, Coldplay have taken part in a host of livestreamed sessions and charity gigs from home. Last month, the band took part in a new livestreamed concert from Global Citizen, during which they dedicated their song ‘Paradise’ to Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in police custody last year.

Chris Martin also held a regular ‘Together At Home’ series of streams in the early months of lockdown, playing Coldplay classics and a host of covers. Martin has also covered the likes of David Bowie, Bob Dylan’s ‘Shelter From The Storm’ on SNL, and contributed to BBC Radio 1’s all-star cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’.

Coldplay released their latest album, ‘Everyday Life’, last year. NME called the album “a confounding experiment from a deceptively forward-thinking band,” adding: “On the one hand it’s full of eclectic sounds and ideas – an Iranian poem interlude here (‘Bani Adam’), a country-blues musing on gun control there (‘Guns’) – that offer a welcome respite from Coldplay tropes.

“True, these songs are sometimes more exciting in theory than in practise (not something you’d have said of, for instance, the Brian Eno-assisted ‘Viva La Vida’), but ‘Everyday Life’ regularly steps to the left-field, proving that Coldplay are more adventurous than they’re often given credit for.”