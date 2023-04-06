Coldplay announce support acts for 2023 European tour

Coldplay have announced the support acts for their upcoming 2023 UK and European ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour dates.

The band have been on tour across the planet since last spring, and played a host of UK stadium gigs last summer including six sold-out Wembley Stadium gigs.

This summer, the band will return to the UK and Europe for further stadium dates following gigs in South America. Across May, June and July, the band will play Portugal, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and more, with two new UK dates in Manchester and Cardiff.

The new dates will kick off in Coimbra, Portugal on May 17, before the band will play two shows at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on May 31 and June 1.

Leading the list of support names for the stadium shows are Griff and Chvrches, the latter of whom supported the band in South America, with vocalist Lauren Mayberry joining them on stage in São Paulo.

Other bands set to support Coldplay include Hinds and Porij. See the full dates and corresponding support acts below and buy tickets here.

Reviewing one of Coldplay’s 2022 Wembley gigs, NME said: “It’s a joyful spectacle; a masterclass in how a massive pop show can be done. The band seem genuinely thrilled at the reaction, too. “Thank you for coming. These days, it’s so difficult to get to see a show,” Chris notes appreciatively at one point. “Thank you for coming and restoring our faith in humanity; for being peaceful and singing together.” The roars in response indicate that the feeling is mutual.”

In a recent interview with NME, Chvrches said they were “out of their comfort zone” when supporting Coldplay, and that it helped them develop as a band.

Mayberry said: “My mood on it goes and swings and roundabouts. One minute I’m very excited about it, and then the realisation of what it actually is sinks in and I shit my pants. There’s a lot of pressure on everybody, but especially on the front person.

“I think to cover that amount of ground and figure out how to communicate and connect in that space is quite a big challenge.”