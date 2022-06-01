Coldplay announce support acts for UK and European shows

Coldplay have announced the acts that will be supporting them on the UK and European run of their ‘Music For The Spheres’ world tour.

The band’s 2022 world stadium tour comes with an emphasis on environmental sustainability, and began with a gig at the Estadio Nacional in the Costa Rican capital San Jose on March 18.

H.E.R. and London Grammar were previously announced as special guests on the tour, alternating dates across Europe and the UK.

Now, Alli Neumann, Gaumar, Griff, Ibibio Sound Machine, Laura Mvula, Lous And The Yakuza, Mery Spolsky, Nina Nesbitt and Zoe Wees have been added as opening acts.

European dates for the tour begin in July and UK dates in August, including six shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. See the full dates below and find tickets to their upcoming UK dates here.

We're very pleased to announce the opening acts for this summer’s UK / European dates.#MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/XqsMQkveeO — Coldplay (@coldplay) June 1, 2022

Discussing the idea behind the tour, Coldplay said in a statement: “We’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.”

They added: “We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far. If you’d like to come to a show and sing with us, we’re so excited to see you.”

In May, the band launched a special app to accompany their world tour to help their fans plan low-carbon and sustainable travel routes to and from their shows.

Elsewhere, the band were among a number of high-profile names that signed an open letter last month urging world leaders to take action on the pressing affairs of extreme poverty and climate change.

In the letter, they – and dozens more – call on billionaires, industry magnates, leaders of wealthy countries (such as those in the G7 and G20), and other people of significant influence “to step up by fully committing the funding necessary to tackle the challenges we face”.