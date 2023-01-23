Coldplay announce US ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour dates

Coldplay have announced a series of US and Canada ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour dates.
- READ MORE: Coldplay live in London: a fantastical, feel-good bonanza that delivers on a bold promise
The band are set to continue their world tour with a series of rescheduled dates in South America in Sao Paulo from March 10 before they return to the UK and Europe for further stadium dates.
Now, they have added four new dates in September, taking in shows in Seattle, Vancouver, San Diego and Los Angeles. Support will come from H.E.R. and 070 Shake.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 27) at 10am local time. You can purchase tickets here. You can also view the new dates below.
A first come, first served pre-sale to past purchasers of their previously scheduled 2022 dates in Los Angeles will also be held for the LA date at the Rose Bowl with fans receiving an email notifying them of the presale which will take place on Thursday (January 26) at 10am local time. More information can be found here.
🇺🇸🇨🇦 NEW US & CANADA DATES ANNOUNCED
Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2023
SEPTEMBER
20: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place
27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl
On sale 10am Friday https://t.co/OsnkikGE4m #MOTSWT pic.twitter.com/4R7wfuffEf
— Coldplay (@coldplay) January 23, 2023
The band will return to the live circuit with a series of forthcoming shows in Brazil in March, which were postponed last year after frontman Chris Martin came down with a “serious lung infection”. Support will come from Chvrches.
Across May, June and July the band will play Portugal, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and more, with two new UK dates also added in Manchester and Cardiff.
The band play two shows at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on May 31 and June 1. A date in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium is also set for June 6 before the European tour wraps up with two gigs at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on July 15-16. Tickets are available here.
You can view the full list of dates of Coldplay’s world tour for 2023 below.
MARCH
10 – São Paulo Estadio do Morumbi
11 – São Paulo Estadio do Morumbi
13 – São Paulo Estadio do Morumbi
14 – São Paulo Estadio do Morumbi
17 – São Paulo Estadio do Morumbi
18 – São Paulo Estadio do Morumbi
21 – Curitiba Estadio Couto Pereira
22 – Curitiba Estadio Couto Pereira
25 – Rio De Janeiro Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão
26 – Rio De Janeiro Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão
28 – Rio De Janeiro Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão
MAY
17 – Coimbra, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
18 – Coimbra, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
20 – Coimbra, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
21 – Coimbra, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
24 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
25 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
27 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
28 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
31 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium
JUNE 2023
1 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium
3 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium
4 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium
6 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium
7 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium
21 – Naples, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
22 – Naples, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
25 – Milan, San Siro
26 – Milan, San Siro
28 – Milan, San Siro
29 – Milan, San Siro
JULY 2023
1 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund
2 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund
5 – Copenhagen, Parken
6 – Copenhagen, Parken
8 – Gothenburg, Ullevi
9 – Gothenburg, Ullevi
11 – Gothenburg, Ullevi
12 – Gothenburg, Ullevi
15 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
16 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
18 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
19 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
SEPTEMBER
20 – Seattle Lumen Field (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)
22 – Vancouver BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)
27 – San Diego Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)
30 – Los Angeles Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. +070 Shake)
Meanwhile, Coldplay were recently in the studio working on new music with Nile Rodgers, the Chic guitarist revealed.