Coldplay announce US ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour dates

Coldplay have announced a series of US and Canada ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour dates.

The band are set to continue their world tour with a series of rescheduled dates in South America in Sao Paulo from March 10 before they return to the UK and Europe for further stadium dates.

Now, they have added four new dates in September, taking in shows in Seattle, Vancouver, San Diego and Los Angeles. Support will come from H.E.R. and 070 Shake.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 27) at 10am local time. You can purchase tickets here. You can also view the new dates below.

A first come, first served pre-sale to past purchasers of their previously scheduled 2022 dates in Los Angeles will also be held for the LA date at the Rose Bowl with fans receiving an email notifying them of the presale which will take place on Thursday (January 26) at 10am local time. More information can be found here.

🇺🇸🇨🇦 NEW US & CANADA DATES ANNOUNCED

Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2023 SEPTEMBER

20: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place

27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl On sale 10am Friday https://t.co/OsnkikGE4m #MOTSWT pic.twitter.com/4R7wfuffEf — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 23, 2023

The band will return to the live circuit with a series of forthcoming shows in Brazil in March, which were postponed last year after frontman Chris Martin came down with a “serious lung infection”. Support will come from Chvrches.

Across May, June and July the band will play Portugal, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and more, with two new UK dates also added in Manchester and Cardiff.

The band play two shows at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on May 31 and June 1. A date in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium is also set for June 6 before the European tour wraps up with two gigs at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on July 15-16. Tickets are available here.

Advertisement

You can view the full list of dates of Coldplay’s world tour for 2023 below.

MARCH

10 – São Paulo Estadio do Morumbi

11 – São Paulo Estadio do Morumbi

13 – São Paulo Estadio do Morumbi

14 – São Paulo Estadio do Morumbi

17 – São Paulo Estadio do Morumbi

18 – São Paulo Estadio do Morumbi

21 – Curitiba Estadio Couto Pereira

22 – Curitiba Estadio Couto Pereira

25 – Rio De Janeiro Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão

26 – Rio De Janeiro Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão

28 – Rio De Janeiro Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão

MAY

17 – Coimbra, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

18 – Coimbra, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

20 – Coimbra, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

21 – Coimbra, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

24 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

25 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

27 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

28 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

31 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

JUNE 2023

1 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

3 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

4 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

6 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

7 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

21 – Naples, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

22 – Naples, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

25 – Milan, San Siro

26 – Milan, San Siro

28 – Milan, San Siro

29 – Milan, San Siro



JULY 2023

1 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

2 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

5 – Copenhagen, Parken

6 – Copenhagen, Parken

8 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

9 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

11 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

12 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

15 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

16 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

18 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

19 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

SEPTEMBER

20 – Seattle Lumen Field (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

22 – Vancouver BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

27 – San Diego Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

30 – Los Angeles Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. +070 Shake)



Meanwhile, Coldplay were recently in the studio working on new music with Nile Rodgers, the Chic guitarist revealed.

