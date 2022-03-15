Coldplay are teasing an Australian and New Zealand tour

Coldplay appear to be hinting that an Australian and New Zealand tour may be on the horizon.

Through the Twitter account for their Alien Radio project, the band shared a Spotify link to a live performance of ‘Magic’, recorded at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney in June 2014. The song, along with a live version of ‘True Love’ that was recorded the same night, both appeared on the band’s ‘Ghost Stories Live 2014’ live album.

In addition, tour promoters Live Nation have set up a mailing list for fans eager to be the first to hear of local dates.

When Coldplay eventually do return to Australia and New Zealand, it will mark their first time since their 2016 ‘A Head Full of Dreams’ tour, which saw them play stadium shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Coldplay’s world tour, in support of latest album ‘Music of the Spheres’, kicks off this Friday (March 18) in Costa Rica before continuing on to the Dominican Republic and Mexico. The band will kick off their North American tour dates in April, with European dates beginning in July and UK dates in August, including six shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

‘Music of the Spheres’ arrived back in October of last year. In a four-star review, NME said the band’s ninth studio album was “full of soaring pop melodies that take you high enough to enter orbit and touching sentiments that makes the universe around you glow ever brighter”.