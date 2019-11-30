Coldplay beat Robbie Williams to Number One with new album ‘Everyday Life’

Coldplay has beaten Robbie Williams to Number One on this week’s Official Albums Chart with new album ‘Everyday Life’.

Chris Martin and co. continue their unbroken streak of Number One studio albums, which started when their debut album ‘Parachutes’ topped the charts back in 2000, with 81,000 sold, making it the third fastest-selling album of the year, behind Ed Sheeran’s ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ (125,000) and Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ (90,000).

One person who won’t be happy for the London band is Robbie Williams whose new album ‘The Christmas Present’ was also vying for the top spot but ended up having to settle for second place.

Last week, Williams said that he would be “crushed” if his new album was prevented from topping the UK charts by Coldplay.

Reportedly making comments on stage during his Winter Wonderland performance in London’s Hyde Park, the singer told the crowd that he’d be “really happy” if ‘The Christmas Present’ took the top spot, but added: “And if not, I will be crushed. I don’t mind saying I want nice things to happen to me.”

Speaking to NME, Chris Martin responded by saying: “Robbie Williams, I don’t mind… we don’t mind,” Martin said. “Honestly, we’re cool with that.

“He can have it, all power to Robbie. Really he was around first, too.”

However, there is a silver lining for Williams as ‘The Christmas Present’ becomes the fastest-selling cassette release in almost two decades, shifting nearly 10,000 copies on cassette in the past seven days. He tops the likes of Billie Eilish, The 1975 and Kylie Minogue who all had huge opening sales of their latest albums on the retro format.

The last album to sell more than the 9,661 copies of ‘The Christmas Present’ in a week was ‘Now 52’ back in July 2002.

Meanwhile, Coldplay have said they want to play “a couple more shows” before taking time out to think about their touring future for environmental reasons.

Speaking to NME after launching their latest album ‘Everyday Life’ with a series of shows in Jordan, singer Chris Martin recently confirmed that they won’t be touring the record in the traditional way.