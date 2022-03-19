Coldplay kick off eco-friendly ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour in Costa Rica

Coldplay began their huge eco-friendly world tour for new album ‘Music For The Spheres’ in Costa Rica last night (March 18) – see footage, reaction, setlist and more below.

The band’s 2022 world stadium tour comes with an emphasis on environmental sustainability, and began with a gig at the Estadio Nacional in the Costa Rican capital San Jose.

During the show, the band debuted a number of songs from ‘Music Of The Spheres’ live for the first time, as well as airing classics including ‘Fix You’, ‘Yellow’ and ‘Viva La Vida’.

See footage and pictures from the show as well as the full setlist below.

‘Higher Power’

‘Adventure of a Lifetime’

‘Paradise’

‘Charlie Brown’

‘The Scientist’

‘Viva la Vida’

‘Orphans’

‘Let Somebody Go’

‘Bani Adam’

‘Sparks’

‘Yellow’

‘Human Heart’ (with H.E.R.)

‘People of the Pride’

‘Clocks’

‘Infinity Sign’

‘Something Just Like This’

‘Midnight’

‘My Universe’

‘A Sky Full of Stars’

‘Coloratura’

‘Patriótica costarricense’ (Manuel María Flores cover)

‘God Put a Smile Upon Your Face’

‘Everyday Life’

‘Sunrise’

‘Humankind’

‘Fix You’

‘Biutyful’

Integral to the new tour is its eco-friendly measures, which have been set out on a new ‘sustainability’ section of Coldplay’s official website.

The measures include cutting direct emissions by 50 per cent compared to the band’s last tour in 2016 and 2017, using 100 per cent renewable energy and having solar installations at every venue.

Discussing the idea behind the tour, Coldplay said in a statement: “We’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.”

They added: “We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far. If you’d like to come to a show and sing with us, we’re so excited to see you.”

Next week, the tour continues on to the Dominican Republic and Mexico. The band will kick off their North American tour dates in April, with European dates beginning in July and UK dates in August, including six shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

See the full list of dates below.

MARCH 2022

22 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – Estadio Olímpico

25 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA*

29 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron*

APRIL 2022

3: Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol*

23: Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium*

26: Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium*

MAY 2022

3 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium*

6 – Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl Stadium*

8 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium*

28 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field*

JUNE 2022

1 – Washington, DC – FedExField*

4 – East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium*

8 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field*

11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium*

14 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium*

JULY 2022

2 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park*

3 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park*

8 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy*

10 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin^

12 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin*

16 – Paris, FR – Stade de France*

17 – Paris, FR – Stade de France*

AUGUST 2022

5 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium*

6 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium*

12 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium*

13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium*

17 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium* (new date)

16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium^

19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium^

20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium^ (new date)

23 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park Stadium*

SEPTEMBER 2022

10 – Rio De Janeiro, BR – Rock in Rio Festival

*with H.E.R.

^with London Grammar