Coldplay, BTS and Miley Cyrus are among the acts confirmed to perform at this year’s iHeartRadio Festival.

As Variety reports, the event will go ahead despite the coronavirus crisis – with performances being filmed in both Los Angeles and Nashville between September 18 and 19.

An audience will not be present at the 10th-anniversary event, however, with those onstage and behind the scenes also required to adhere to social distancing guidelines in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We do have a theater — the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles — which will be completely scrubbed and cleaned with no audience,” John Sykes, iHeartMedia president of entertainment enterprises, told Variety.

“We’ll put a Zoom suite of fans in there so the artists can look out and see, but they won’t really be there. And we’ll have a production team outside the facility remotely in a parking lot and the artists will have the venue to themselves for an entire day.

“They’ll be able to rehearse, plug in and play live, we’ll have video effects and sound.”

Joining the aforementioned artists at the virtual festival will be Khalid, Migos, Usher, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett and more.

Five acts will be broadcast per night, with fans able to tune in via iHeartRadio stations and The CW website. A two-part special is due to be televised the following week (September 27/28) on The CW network.

Last month, BTS shared the video for their recent single ‘Stay Gold’. The track features on the band’s new Japanese album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~’.