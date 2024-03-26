Coldplay called on to change ‘Yellow’ to ‘Orange’ to honour Luton Town FC at BBC Radio One Big Weekend

Coldplay are facing pressure to switch the lyrics to their song ‘Yellow’ to honour Luton Town FC at an upcoming live show.

The Chris Martin-fronted band are set to headline Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May, and will undoubtedly be breaking out fan favourites including ‘Clocks’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Sky Full Of Stars’ and more.

However, there is one song in particular that fans are wanting to hear in a different way than usual, particularly as the show will be held in Luton.

In honour of Luton Town FC, some fans are calling on the band to switch up the lyrics to one of their biggest hits, and change the lyrics to ‘Orange’ – the colour that the team wear – as opposed to the original ‘Yellow’, which is worn by Watford, who are based just 17 miles down the M1.

As highlighted by BBC, some residents in the area are putting pressure on the band to switch up the lyrics, just for one night, to fit in with their local football rivalry.

"And it was called… Orange?" 🟠 Coldplay headline @BBCR1's Big Weekend in Luton in May, and some Lutonians are suggesting they should adapt the lyrics to their famous song in tribute 🎶#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/3HXBdk1UmE — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 25, 2024

“Come on Chris, do it,” said a resident called Bex Jones, urging Chris Martin to change the title temporarily to “orange and blue”. “You have to, you’re coming to Luton for one night only.”

A similar sentiment was shared by James Taylor, Head of Regeneration at Luton Borough Council. “The crowd would absolutely pop. It would honour the Luton fans and honour Luton as a team and as a town,” he said.

“We’ve seen some of the world’s biggest football teams come to Kenilworth Road and have to adapt their style of play, so why not have the world’s biggest band come to Luton and change the words just for us?”

Additionally, a person named Kev Harper, from the Luton Town Supporter’s Trust, told BBC: “The crowd would love it… [they] should have called it orange in the first place. It’s a superior colour”.

According to the outlet, the song does have ties to the football world, as Martin reportedly wrote it at Rockfield recording studios in the Welsh countryside while his bandmates were watching football.

Others set to perform at this year’s Radio 1’s Big Weekend include RAYE, The Last Dinner Party, Charli XCX, Becky Hill, Chase & Status, Ella Henderson, Vampire Weekend and many more. Visit here for remaining tickets.

The slot at the festival also comes ahead of Coldplay being announced as headliners for this year’s instalment of Glastonbury, alongside SZA, Dua Lipa and Shania Twain.

The 2024 instalment marks the fifth time the band have headlined the iconic Worthy Farm festival, and also led to fan concerns after Chris Martin previously revealed that the band would stop making music in 2025.