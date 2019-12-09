Coldplay celebrate every creed and colour in moving music video for ‘Everyday Life’

Coldplay have released the music video for their recent single, ‘Everyday Life, taken from the band’s new album of the same name.

In the video, which is directed by Karena Evans (who helmed Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ and ‘In My Feelings’), Chris Martin and bandmates Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Jonny Buckland perform on a beach at sunset while vignettes of people from across the world are spliced into the cut.

The globetrotting video was filmed in multiple locations including South Africa, Morocco and the Ukraine. Earlier today (December 9) it was given a worldwide premiere on South African community TV station, Soweto TV.

‘Everyday Life’ is the second single from the band’s eighth studio album, which was released last month. It followed the AA-side single ‘Orphans/’Arabesque’.

NME wrote in a four-star review of Coldplay’s new album: “Chris Martin and co. take on heady themes of love, war, racism, faith, gun control, friendship, climate change, police brutality and more. This inventive eighth album is proof that Coldplay are more adventurous than they’re often given credit for.”

The double album was launched with two performances in Amman, Jordan on November 27, which racked up more than 20 million views.

In other news the band recently covered ’90s house classic ‘Gypsy Woman’ during a BBC Radio 1 session recorded at Maida Vale.