Scott Hutchison’s bandmates tell us about Coldplay honouring him with new track ‘Champion Of The World’ – listen

Hutchison's bandmate talks to NME about what the new song means to them

Coldplay have shared new song, ‘Champion Of The World’, with a songwriting credit given to the late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison as the music was inspired by solo track ‘Los Angeles Be Kind’. Check it out below, along with our interview with Hutchison’s bandmate Simon Liddell.

Scott Hutchison took his own life back in May 2018, following a lengthy battle with depression and anxiety. Today (November 20), would have been his 38th birthday. To celebrate his life, Coldplay have released new song ‘Champion Of The World’ from upcoming double album ‘Everyday Life‘ – inspired by Hutchison’s track ‘Los Angeles Be Kind’, recorded under his solo moniker of Owl John. Martin has previously covered the song at a charity event with the LA Philharmonic.

“Scott had a song called ‘Los Angeles Be Kind’, which I love,” said Martin. “When I first heard it, I thought it was going to go one way – but it went another. Anyway ‘Champion Of The World’ is the song that came from following the other path, and that’s why Scott is a co-writer on this song.

“Today is also his birthday. So happy birthday Scott and thank you for your beautiful music, wherever you are.”

Simon Liddell, who was in Frightened Rabbit with Hutchison as well as playing on the Owl John project and tour, told NME how it was “massively important” to have his late friend’s work celebrated and shared by a band like Coldplay.

“We love it. Musically and lyrically, it’s a beautiful song,” Liddell told NME. “Hopefully through Coldplay, more people will discover the Owl John, and the Frightened Rabbit back catalogue.

“Earlier this year, Coldplay got in touch again, having recorded a sister version of the song. The Coldplay camp have been amazing – keeping us in the loop on the tracks progress at each stage. We’re grateful to have played a part in that.”

Remembering the months around the Owl John record and tour, Liddell told NME: “The album was recorded soon after a very exhausting leg of the [penultimate Frightened Rabbit album] ‘Pedestrian Verse’ tour. Atlantic suggested the album as a means of revitalising Scott, creatively. It served its purpose, and the release was fairly low key, but I hope it’s found a sort of cult status among Frightened Rabbit fans.”

He continued: “The whole album is very close to my heart. I had been touring with Frightened Rabbit at that point, but the Owl John record was the first time I’d written with Scott in the studio. It was such a fruitful process – there was no pressure or expectations from the label, who essentially let Scott, Andy [Monaghan, guitarist] and myself go to an old studio on the Isle of Mull, and do whatever we wanted for two weeks. Andy did an amazing job producing it. ‘Los Angeles Be Kind’ started from what was a grainy little recording on Scott’s phone. Scott had a vision for the track and we helped him build it.”

Liddell added: “Scott did a handful of solo shows to promote the album. I joined him on the UK shows, and it essentially became a lads’ road trip (with James and Andy from Twilight Sad, who were supporting, crammed in the backseat of the car). It was a lot a of fun.”

This summer saw Frightened Rabbit release the tribute record ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’ with covers by the likes of Biffy Clyro, The Twilight Sad, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Chvrches Lauren Mayberry and many more. The album was planned by frontman Scott Hutchison before his death.

Today also saw Coldplay share the new Aardman Animations directed video for new single ‘Daddy‘.

Coldplay release new album ‘Everyday Life‘ on Friday November 22, when they will also launch the album with two special live-streamed shows from Jordan – before performing at London’s Natural History Museum on Monday. A representative from the band recently said that they were looking to release a follow-up to the album “as soon as possible“.