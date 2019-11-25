Coldplay’s Chris Martin is “serious” about cutting down on touring to benefit the environment

"I’m pleased other artists are starting to get on board with it, too"

Coldplay have confirmed that they won’t be touring their latest album in a bid to become as environmentally friendly as possible.

In an interview with BBC News last week, frontman Chris Martin said the band are taking their time to work out how to make touring sustainable and not damaging to the environment.

Speaking to NME after launching their latest album ‘Everyday Life’ with a series of shows in Jordan, singer Chris Martin confirmed that they won’t be touring the record in the traditional way.

“We are going to do our very best to tour again, but I’m serious about that idea, absolutely,” he said. “I’ve been banging the drum on that sort of thing, environment sustainability, for a long time – and getting some flack for it along the road – so yes I’m pleased other artists are starting to get on board with it too, but listen, really taking flack is what we do – it’s ok, I’m cool with that.”

Martin added: “I’m pretty thick skinned, and I’ve realised that even being a human punching bag is being useful to somebody so I’m ok with that too.”

In an interview last week, Martin also explained that the band’s new double album ‘Everyday Life’ reflects their feelings about the environment.

“If you’ve had the privilege of travelling around the world, you know we’re all from the same place… In a very gentle British way, this record is us saying we don’t feel different from any human on earth.”

Martin revealed last week that a string of mean comments from festival fans put him off playing Glastonbury 2020.