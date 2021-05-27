James Newman has revealed that he received a call from Coldplay‘s Chris Martin following his nil point loss at Eurovision.

Newman represented the UK with his track ‘Embers’ at Saturday night’s (May 22) Eurovision Song Contest, which ultimately saw Italian band Måneskin take this year’s crown.

The singer failed to score a single point from the jury and public votes, explaining later that he wanted to “focus on the positives”.

In a new interview with the BBC, Newman reflected further on his “life-changing” Eurovision experience – claiming he “couldn’t have done any better”.

Elsewhere, he revealed that among those to offer their support following the performance was Coldplay frontman Martin, who reached out to the singer via video call on Monday morning (May 24).

“He told me to not take the result personally, said I was amazing and told me to keep my chin up,” Newman said, adding that he’d “grown up listening to him”.

“He’s an amazing songwriter so it made me feel so much better.”

Måneskin, whose victory was marred by allegations of drug use, offered their thought’s on Newman’s entry during an interview with NME earlier this week.

“He was a nice guy, he had a nice voice and his performance was nice,” said frontman Damiano David. “To get zero points, that’s just a really unlucky coincidence. I don’t think he deserved that kind of treatment.”

He added: “It’s a competition, so it happens. We just hope he’s not too sad because he did well in our opinion.”