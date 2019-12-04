Trending:

News Music News

Chris Martin admits being “very homophobic” as “a kid discovering sexuality”

The Coldplay frontman opens up about his worries of being gay when he was growing up

Andrew Trendell
Coldplay's Chris Martin opens up about wrestling with his sexuality when he was growing up
Coldplay's Chris Martin. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has opened up about being “very homophobic” when he was “a kid discovering sexuality” during his younger days at boarding school.

Martin, who was married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow for seven years until their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014 and is now dating Dakota Johnson, spoke to Rolling Stone about the “terrible turmoil” he went through as a young student when he and fellow students thought that he might be gay.

“When I went to boarding school I walked a bit funny and I bounced a bit, and I was also very homophobic because I was like, ‘If I’m gay, I’m completely fucked for eternity’ and I was a kid discovering sexuality,” said Martin.

Advertisement

“‘Maybe I’m gay, maybe I’m this, maybe I’m that, I can’t be this’ so I was terrified and then I walked a bit funny and I was in a boarding school with a bunch of quite hardcore kids who were also gone for their thing and, for a few years, they would very much say, ‘You’re definitely gay,’ in quite a full-on manner, quite aggressively telling me that and it was weird for me for a few years.”

Under the taunts of his fellow students, Martin recalled the confusion of thinking at the time, “‘I don’t know [if I’m gay] and even if I am, I can’t be because it’s wrong… If I am, I can’t be’.”

In his mid-teens as his focus turned towards music, Martin found that he wasn’t gay and he lost his prejudice after “a bit more exposure to the world”.

“About 15-and-a-half, I don’t know what happened, I was like, ‘Yeah, so what?’ and then it all just stopped overnight,” said Martin. “It was very interesting. [I had] a bit more exposure to the world, thinking, ‘A lot of my heroes are gay’, or whatever. Whatever they are, it doesn’t really matter.”

Martin and Paltrow have two children together. He has been in a relationship with Dakota Johnson since 2017,

Advertisement

Coldplay
Coldplay’s Chris Martin. CREDIT: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The band recently beat Robbie Williams to score their eighth Number One with acclaimed new double album ‘Everyday Life‘.

After a couple of acclaimed launch gigs in Jordan before heading to London’s Natural History Museum, Coldplay say they are set to play a “couple more shows” before they take a break from touring for environmental reasons.

Despite originally being among the acts rumoured to play Glastonbury 2020, Martin has ruled the band out of playing the festival after hearing people’s “mean comments” over his appearance last year.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Blogs

The Roots Of… Rage Against The Machine

Rob Fitzpatrick -
Rage Against The Machine have announced that they're reuniting for a slate of shows in 2020. To celebrate the return of one of rock's...
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Features

10 Artists Who Defined The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
We celebrate the artists whose work in the 2010s changed the cultural conversation forever
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.