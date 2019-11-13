Chris Martin confirms Coldplay are not playing Glastonbury next year

Kendrick Lamar is the current bookies favourite to headline

Chris Martin has confirmed that Coldplay will not be playing Glastonbury in 2020.

Speaking on Australian radio breakfast show, Nova 96.6 – Fitzy and Wippa, Martin told host Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald confirmed that Coldplay wouldn’t be playing next year’s festival.

Martin said: “We won’t be playing at Glastonbury 50 – although, I’ll probably be there because I love going – it’s like our home…but we won’t be playing.”

When asked about who he would like to see play at Glastonbury, Martin said: “I don’t know. The great thing about Glastonbury is it’s always a bit unpredictable…and that’s a great thing.”

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar is now favourite to headline Glastonbury 2020, closely followed by Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift.

Diana Ross is so far confirmed as the only act, but boss Emily Eavis has spoken of her dream to achieve a 50/50 gender split on the line-up.

Earlier this month, Coldplay shared a snippet of a new song from their upcoming double album ‘Everyday Life’.

The band announced details of their “experimental” two-part record last month, previewing the project with the tracks ‘Orphans’ and ‘Arabesque’. The album is due to arrive on November 22.

The band also confirmed that they will be launching the ‘Everyday Life’ album with two performances in Jordan, where they’ll play the record in full. The special event is set to be live-streamed on YouTube.

