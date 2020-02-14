Watch Coldplay perform in a historic ballroom in emotional video for ‘Cry Cry Cry’

Coldplay have released the video for their single ‘Cry Cry Cry’, which was filmed in a historic London ballroom — watch the emotional clip below.

The track is the latest song to be released from Coldplay’s November album ‘Everyday Life’.

The video for ‘Cry Cry Cry’ has now been released. Directed by Dakota Johnson and Cory Bailey, the moving clip was filmed in London’s historic Rivoli Ballroom and focuses on a young couple who partake in ballroom dancing through to their elderly years.

Advertisement

You can see the video, which features the four members of Coldplay, below.

The Rivoli Ballroom, which opened in 1913, has also been used as a shooting location for music videos by the likes of Lana Del Rey, Florence and the Machine, The White Stripes, Kings of Leon, Damon Albarn and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Coldplay’s last video, for their recent album’s title track ‘Everyday Life’, was filmed in multiple locations, including South Africa, Morocco and Ukraine.

The video was directed by Karena Evans, who helmed the clips for Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ and ‘In My Feelings’.

Advertisement

Last month, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was filmed telling off “aggressive” autograph hunters outside the Hollywood Palladium.