Coldplay debut new song ‘Human Heart’ on Glastonbury livestream

Coldplay debuted a brand new song called ‘Human Heart’ during their set on the Glastonbury livestream.

The band were one of a number of artists to perform at the Live At Worthy Farm event, which was recorded at various locations across the festival site.

During their performance, which took place in front of the skeleton of the Pyramid Stage, Coldplay took the opportunity to give the live premiere of a new track called ‘Human Heart’. The song saw them team up with US sister duo KING.

Advertisement

The rest of their set saw the Glastonbury veterans play recent single ‘Higher Power’ as well as classics from their back catalogue, including ‘The Scientist’, ‘Vida La Vida’, ‘Clocks’ and ‘Fix You’. They brought their appearance on the Live At Worthy Farm stream to a close with a rendition of ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’.

“WOW. That Glastonbury performance!!! INCREDIBLE. And the new song is so sweet. We love you guys!!!!!!” one fan wrote on Twitter afterwards.

@coldplay WOW. That Glastonbury performance!!! INCREDIBLE. And the new song is so sweet. We love you guys!!!!!! 💜💜💜 Welcome back, boys!!! 👽 — pusheen42 (@pusheen42) May 22, 2021

“The new song is so beautiful, I’m crying,” another wrote. “Absolutely out of this world! What an amazing set- that new song is so beautiful! Goosebumps,” added another.

The new song is so beautiful, I'm crying — 𝚊𝚕𝚊𝚜𝚔𝚊 ☽ (@AlaskTS) May 22, 2021

@coldplay absolutely out of this world! What an amazing set- that new song is so beautiful! Goosebumps 💖 — Ffion Rees 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿👽📻 (@Ffi_Rees98) May 22, 2021

Advertisement

See more reactions below.

I don’t say this usually but I’m completely blown away. I’ve never ever seen them performing with such soul . The effects were out of this world but the boys were in another universe . I cried tears of joy, new song was heavenly and yes Chris , we Arabs know what u meant. Thank U — Never Give Up💎 (@lena_tayara) May 22, 2021

F**k this is epic Coldplay new song human heart love love love this pic.twitter.com/pp8CfIJbz1 — Tony Ginger. 👽 📻 (@Tony_Ginger) May 22, 2021

Holy moly, what is this song?! It just sounds so heavenly. I can hardly believe that we're listening to a brand new song right now #LiveAtWorthyFarm @coldplay — Michal (@maiklton22) May 22, 2021

intro to the new song sounds like "all your friends"! @coldplay — rhys 🎆🌌 (@rhyslp_) May 22, 2021

The Live At Worthy Farm livestream ran into technical difficulties tonight (May 21), with thousands of fans locked out of the stream despite having paid for access. Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis later apologised to fans, promising the full concert would be re-shown. She also shared a link that did not require a ticket to view.

Meanwhile, Coldplay performed live in London earlier this month as part of the BRITs 2021. The band delivered a version of ‘Higher Power’ from the River Thames to kick off this year’s awards show.

A new album has yet to be announced by the band, but frontman Chris Martin has hinted at a new record being on the way in recent interviews. “We’re not supposed to say, but there won’t not be one,” he said earlier this month, while Jonny Buckland added: “We’ve recorded more than one song.”