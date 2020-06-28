GAMING  

Coldplay dedicate ‘Paradise’ Global Goal performance to black man who died in police custody

Elijah McClain died after allegedly being put in a chokehold and injected with ketamine

By Charlotte Krol
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs during the Global Goal: Unite For Our Future - Summit & Concert on June 27, 2020 in UNSPECIFIED, United States. CREDIT: Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Coldplay have dedicated their song ‘Paradise’ to Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old black man who died in police custody last year.

The band performed their ‘Mylo Xyloto‘ hit song for the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future virtual concert yesterday (June 27). The event was organised to raise funds to give coronavirus treatment to all who need it.

McClain died in August 2019, days after he was allegedly restrained with a chokehold and injected with ketamine by Colorado police officers. His case is among several to receive renewed attention following the death of George Floyd last month.

Coldplay began their performance with a Nelson Mandela quote, which read: “May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears”. The band joined the concert from Los Angeles and performed via an animated video. Towards the end of the clip the words “In memory of Elijah McClain” appeared alongside an animation of a young black person.

Global Citizen’s ‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future’ fundraiser featured other artists on a virtual stage, including Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Justin Bieber.

Cyrus covered The Beatles’ ‘Help!’ from California’s Spieker Field At The Rose Bowl Stadium for the concert. The video of her performance was overplayed with the message that it was “dedicated to those who are tirelessly working on testing, treatment and vaccines so all of us can come together in places like this empty stadium again.”

