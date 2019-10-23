Coldplay announce tracklist for new album ‘Everyday Life’ in local Welsh newspaper

The double album is set for release on November 22

Coldplay have confirmed the tracklist for their upcoming new album ‘Everyday Life’ by announcing it in the advertising section of today’s edition of the North Wales Daily Post.

The four-piece will release the follow-up to 2015’s ‘A Head Full of Dreams’ on November 22 in the form of a double album. The album is split into ‘Sunrise’ and ‘Sunset’ sections.

After announcing ‘Everyday Life’ earlier this week, the band have now taken the unusual step of revealing the tracklist for the album in today’s North Wales Daily Post (October 23). The special Coldplay advert appeared on page 31 alongside items for sale (including a fridge/freezer and a bale of hay) and below a Welsh Government public notice.

Coldplay’s Jonny Buckland, who grew up in Pantymwyn, Wales, wrote on Twitter this evening to explain his connection to the Daily Post.

Daily Post Editor Andrew Campbell said that it was “great to see even global rock stars Coldplay recognise the unbeatable value of advertising in the Daily Post.”

You can see the tracklist for ‘Everyday Life’ below.

Sunrise

1. ‘Sunrise’

2. ‘Church’

3. ‘Trouble in Town’

4. ‘BrokEn’

5. ‘Daddy’

6. ‘WOTW / POTP’

7. ‘Arabesque’

8. ‘When I Need a Friend’

Sunset

1. ‘Guns’

2. ‘Orphans’

3. ‘Èko’

4. ‘Cry Cry Cry’

5. ‘Old Friends’

6. ‘-‘

7. ‘Champion of the World’

8. ‘Everyday Life’

Last week, the band teased their return with a series of images which were spotted in Berlin, Hong Kong, Sydney and other cities across the globe.