Coldplay hail drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell’s “brilliant” cover of ‘Fix You’

10-year-old drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell has attracted the praise of Coldplay‘s Will Champion after delivering a brilliant cover of ‘Fix You’.

Bushell, who has been locked in an unlikely drum battle with Dave Grohl this year, shared footage of her latest cover on Instagram.

It sees her emulating Champion’s drums on the track, while her entire kit is covered in fluorescent tape – a nod to Coldplay’s famously impressive light shows.

Sharing the footage of Bushell’s performance on Coldplay’s own Instagram account, Champion wrote: “This put a HUGE smile on my face, @nandi_bushell. Absolutely brilliant. Love WC X.”

“Thank you so so much! Wow!” Bushell responded to Champion’s praise.

This latest video comes after Bushell recorded a track for Dave Grohl, returning the favour after the Foo Fighters frontman crafted a superhero theme for her.

Sharing her original song to YouTube, Bushell wrote, “Mr Grohl. The song you wrote for me was truly, truly EPIC! You really are LEGENDARY!”