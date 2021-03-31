Emily Eavis has announced details of Glastonbury‘s #LiveAtWorthyFarm – an ambitious live-streamed event that will take performances from the likes of Coldplay, Damon Albarn and Haim.

After teasing the event earlier this week, Eavis has now confirmed that Glastonbury fans can take part in a virtual night at Worthy Farm on May 22.

The Glastonbury boss said it will be “very ambitious” and see a selection of acts performing in recognisable locations from across the farm.

“We’re very pleased to announce that on the 22 May, we’re going to be streaming an incredible line-up of artists from Worthy Farm,” she told Dermot O’Leary on BBC Radio 2.

“We’re working with an incredible director called Paul Dugdale and we’re going to be taking you on a five-hour journey through an evening at Worthy Farm. It’s going to be like the festival, but without the people.

“We have got incredible bands like Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, IDLES, Michael Kiwanuka and Jorja Smith and lots of special guests along the way.”

Other acts performing on the night include Kano, Wolf Alice and Honey Dijon, with tickets for the livestream on sale now at £20 per stream.

Explaining what to expect on the night, Eavis said: “We are going to take you on a journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm – the woods, the railway line, the stone circle, the pyramid, and it’s going to build into this epic journey around the site into the night.”

She added that Glastonbury fans can help to replicate the festival atmosphere by inviting friends into their gardens so they “can have a moment and get into the spirit of the festival”.

The event will also see performances from the Stone Circle for the first time in Glastonbury’s history, with Eavis teasing a selection of “atmospheric performances” that fans can watch from home.

It comes after Eavis previously confirmed that Glasto had applied for a licence to hold a concert on Worthy Farm this September, around the time the annual Pilton Party would traditionally take place on the site.

“Of course, we’ve no idea yet whether we’ll able to do that, but we wanted to get the application in to be in with a chance,” she explained. “Unlikely we’ll have any news for a couple of months – but will let you know right here when we do.”

Further details have since been reported on the potential event, which claimed it would span two days (Friday-Saturday) and serve alcohol between 2pm and 11pm. The concert would not include on-site camping for attendees, the report said.

Glastonbury Festival was cancelled back in January for the second consecutive year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, live music is on course to return from June 21 in line with the government’s staged ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown.