Coldplay announce intimate live show for this month

Could this be one of your last chances to see them live for a while?

Andrew Trendell
Coldplay, live. Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Coldplay, live. Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Coldplay have announced an intimate live show to take place in L.A. later this month.

Last year saw the band launch their acclaimed new album ‘Everyday Life‘ with two shows in Jordan along with a special gig in London’s Natural History Museum. Frontman Chris Martin then vowed that the band would only be playing “about three or four gigs” to support the record, with the band moving to play live “differently” for environmental reasons.

Now, Coldplay have confirmed another gig at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on January 21 in support of the charity A New Way Of Life – who fight for women’s rights in the criminal justice system. Tickets are on sale on January 10, with details below.

“We’re only doing about three or four gigs, so we’re just starting to feel good and then we’ll stop again,” Martin previously said of their current tour movements. “We have a very set plan and I think we’ll do maybe a couple of shows in America…in Los Angeles, and that will be it.”

Speaking to NME about what the future may hold for Coldplay as a live band, Martin said: “We are going to do our very best to tour again, but I’m serious about that idea, absolutely.

“I’ve been banging the drum on that sort of thing, environment sustainability, for a long time – and getting some flack for it along the road – so yes I’m pleased other artists are starting to get on board with it too, but listen, really taking flack is what we do – it’s ok, I’m cool with that.”

He added: “I’m pretty thick skinned, and I’ve realised that even being a human punching bag is being useful to somebody so I’m ok with that too.”

