Coldplay go house as they cover Crystal Waters’ ‘Gypsy Woman’

Coldplay stopped by Maida Vale studios this week for Future Sounds with Annie Mac to promote their new album ‘Everyday Life’ – and they performed an unexpected cover.

After announcing that they won’t be touring again until it’s environmentally “beneficial,” Chris Martin and co. are finding new ways to promote their eight studio album, which landed at Number One on the Official Albums Chart on Friday (November 29).

During their appearance on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show, aside from performing a string of song’s from their new album they also put their own spin on Crystal Waters’ house classic, ‘Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)’.

Martin said he got the idea from the Belgian artist Stromae, who had sampled ‘Gypsy Woman’ during his last tour. However, the band showed their lack of familiarity with the song at the end when Martin said: “Let’s fade it out boys, let’s fade it out now… Annie, you better rescue us because we don’t know how to end this!”

Watch Coldplay’s performance of ‘Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)’ below:

Accompanied by string and horn sections for the session, other song’s the band played ‘Orphans’, ‘Arabesque’, ‘Lovers in Japan’, ‘Guns’, ‘Everyday Life’, and ‘Daddy’ – you can watch them below.

Last week, Coldplay performed their new album, ‘Everyday Life’ in its entirety at sunrise in Jordan this morning to mark the album’s release day.

The band were joined by Femi Kuti, Stromae and more for the show in the country’s capital of Amman.

NME‘s Dan Stubbs said of their performance: “On stage is where Coldplay come alive, and where they make the most sense. The band’s positivity and crusading has seen them in the firing line in the past, but it feels like the world needs them more than ever right now.”