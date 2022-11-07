Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi and more to play Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi and more are set to play the first night of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022 – see the full line-up below.

The annual gig is set to take place across two nights (December 10-11) at The O2 in London, and the line-up for the first gig has been revealed today (November 7).

Alongside Coldplay and Lewis Capaldi at the December 10 show will be Sam Smith, Tom Grennan, KSI, Mimi Webb, Sigala, Nathan Dawe and a ‘MistaJam & Friends’ segment with LF System, Eliza Rose and Belters Only.

The line-up for the December 11 show is set to be revealed tomorrow morning (November 8) on the Capital Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp.

Until then, get all the details on the first gig below.

2021’s Jingle Bell Ball saw the likes of Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X among the artists playing night two, with Justin Bieber, Coldplay and more appearing at the first edition.

After the one-off London gig next month, Lewis Capaldi will tour the UK next year on the back of his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’.

The follow up to his 2019 debut, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, will be released on May 19 2023 on EMI Records and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here.

It follows the release of his comeback single ‘Forget Me’, which was released last month and came complete with a music video that recreated Wham!’s ‘Club Tropicana’ video shot-for-shot.

A UK and European tour will then follow from January to March next year, and you can purchase tickets here and here.