Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Christine and the Queens and more for Global Goal benefit concert

Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Christine and the Queens and more have all signed up for a new benefit concert this weekend.

‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future’, set up by Global Citizen and the European Commission, will take place on June 27, and aims to support marginalised communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The event, which also features Justin Bieber, Shakira, Quavo, Usher and more, will be preceded by a summit, with Miley Cyrus among the speakers. The night will be hosted by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Announcing her participation in the event, Cyrus said: “This moment requires all of us to act. As Global Citizens, we’re calling on leaders around the world to combat the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalised communities by committing funds to develop and deliver tests, treatments, and therapeutics.

“Because of this global effort, we will be more able to ensure that everyone, everywhere has access to COVID-19 testing and treatment, regardless of their income or where they live.”

Shakira added: “Global Citizens around the world are calling on world leaders to help bring an end to COVID-19 by urging them to commit the billions of dollars needed to deliver testing, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere.

“We need health equity and global justice, and we know that only by uniting to fight for the world we want can we build back toward a healthier future for all.”

Global Goal will air on NBC and iHeartMedia in the US, as well as be streamed globally via YouTube, Twitter, Twitch and more. Get full details here.

The concert is the latest large-scale livestream set to provide COVID-19 relief. Back in May, Lady Gaga hosted a huge ‘One World: Together At Home’ stream, which featured the likes of Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and Billie Eilish.

Reviewing the stream, NME wrote: “In a night where artists like Lady Gaga socially distanced themselves from their biggest hits, and relentlessly prioritised catharsis and po-faced meaning over disposable and throwaway thrills, ‘One World: Together At Home’ feels depressing rather than celebratory and life-affirming.”