‘Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate’ to hit cinemas

Coldplay have announced a cinema presentation of a ‘Music Of The Spheres’ concert film.

The film was recorded across the band’s sold-out ten-night run at the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, which took place in October 2022. It was originally streamed worldwide at the tail end of last year.

Per a press release, the cinema presentation will feature remixed / remastered sound and visuals, captured using 30 cameras, racing drones and 360° filming techniques by BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale.

The film also includes a host of footage that wasn’t shown during the live broadcast, when it screened in 81 countries. The cinema presentation will also include an exclusive behind-the-scenes short film featuring new interviews with the band.

The concert film will be shown in cinemas across the globe on April 19 & 23 in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing. Tickets will be available from March 8 – you can buy yours here.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing said: “Following our hugely successful and record-breaking live event with Coldplay last year we’re delighted to be bringing these incredible shows back to cinemas in a new form for 2023.

“This new vision of the concerts, along with the new cinema-exclusive behind the scenes documentary, will provide an unmissable event, both for fans who attended the live screenings and those joining for the first time. We are also excited to showcase the film in ScreenX, 4DX and 4DX Screen through our partners at CJ 4DPlex, giving audiences an even deeper experience of these landmark shows.”

The live event is supported by DHL, with whom the band have partnered to reduce carbon emissions from their world tour.

Meanwhile, Coldplay have said that their next album, titled ‘Moon Music’, is nearly finished. They have described the forthcoming record as the “second Music Of The Spheres volume”, but added that it won’t be released “for a little bit”. However, they might start playing some songs from the album live at some point this year.

Coldplay released ‘Music Of The Spheres‘ in 2021 – an album that NME described as “a celestial beauty that’s capable of inspiring great awe and emotion.”