News Music News

Coldplay say they have “no aspirations left” and view their music as “a service”

"Our job is to translate the songs that we receive and get out there and be of use to people if they want it."

Patrick Clarke
Coldplay Chris Martin
Coldplay's Chris martin CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin says that his band have achieved all of their aims, and that they now view themselves simply as “a service.”

The band released their eighth studio album ‘Everyday Life’ last November and headlined Glastonbury for a record fourth time in 2016, the same year they performed the prestigious Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Speaking to Q Magazine, Martin said that after the band’s last tour “it was like, ‘OK, we’ve got to that place, we’ve got to that job description, now what are we going to do with it?”

Advertisement

He went on to say that “nothing is left in terms of career aspirations,” and that “our job is to translate the songs that we receive and get out there and be of use to people if they want it.”

“We’ve got to be a service, like a TV station. Or a tap,” he added.

Earlier this week, Coldplay announced an intimate live show in L.A. that could go down as fans’ last chance to see the band for a long time.

Having launched ‘Everyday Life’ with two shows in Jordan along with a special gig in London’s Natural History Museum, Chris Martin then vowed that the band would only be playing “about three or four gigs” to support the record, with the band moving to play live “differently” for environmental reasons.

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Radar

The NME 100: Essential new artists for 2020

Thomas Smith -
Meet the NME 100, the essential new artists set to take over 2020 and the next decade. Your new favourite artist is waiting...
Read more
Music Interviews

The Big Read – Girl In Red: “World domination. That’s what I want”

Andrew Trendell -
Heading up 2020’s NME 100 list and approved by Billie Eilish and Matty Healy, Girl In Red’s lo-fi pop is already saving lives.
Read more
Blogs

Nirvana’s 2020 reunion show: A heavy, heart-bursting treat for fans

Kevin EG Perry -
Here's what went down at the charity show at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.