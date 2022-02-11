Coldplay react to BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s cover of ‘Viva La Vida’

British band Coldplay have reacted to BLACKPINK member Rosé‘s recent cover of their 2008 song ‘Viva La Vida’.

The K-pop idol shared a new stripped-down, live studio cover of Coldplay’s seminal 2008 track earlier today (February 11) in celebration of her birthday, accompanied by The Black Label producer LØREN on guitar.

The British band have since taken notice of her cover, sharing a link to the video on their Instagram Story, while wishing the Korean-Australian singer a happy birthday. “Love this. What a voice,” they wrote, while tagging the K-pop idol. “Happy birthday Rosé.”

Aside from Coldplay’s ‘Viva La Vida’, Rosé also released her verison of Neckdeep’s 2015 single ‘December’, as well as a tender and slowed-down rendition of Oasis’ 1995 classic ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

The three live studio renditions are the latest covers Rosé has released, with theprevious one being a cover of ‘Wildfire’ originally by Cautious Clay in December, which she had uploaded to her personal Instagram.

For that cover, she was seen performing with a pale pink electric guitar, which appears to be the one John Mayer gifted to her after she covered one of his songs last year. Mayer had sent Rosé the guitar after she covered his 2006 track ‘Slow Dancing In A Burning Room’ on the South Korean variety show Sea Of Hope in June 2021.

In other BLACKPINK news, bandmate Jisoo had revealed plans to debut solo sometime this year, during a recent group fancall event last month. While specific details of her solo debut have yet to be disclosed, she will be the fourth and final member to release solo material.