Coldplay reveal they’re back working in the studio as they share their favourite songs

Coldplay have given fans an update by revealing that they’re back in the studio.

On Twitter, the band shared the update as part of a post where they noted some of the artists who they’d been listening to of late.

The message began: “Hello everybody I hope you’re all doing really well. Here are some things I Love at the moment.”

They went on to share a list of musicians including The 1975, Inhaler and Stormzy who they’re listening to right now.

The note ended with the news “we’re in the studio.”

You can see the full post below.

Back in November, it was revealed that Coldplay will join Lewis Capaldi and more to play the first night of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022.

The annual gig will take place across two nights (December 10-11) at The O2 in London.

Alongside Coldplay and Lewis Capaldi at the December 10 show will be Sam Smith, Tom Grennan, KSI, Mimi Webb, Sigala, Nathan Dawe and a ‘MistaJam & Friends’ segment with LF System, Eliza Rose and Belters Only.

In a five-star review of one of Coldplay’s Wembley concerts this summer, NME hailed the band for creating “a joyful spectacle; a masterclass in how a massive pop show can be done”.

“This show is a welcome dose of serotonin; a feel-good celebration. The best Tuesday of our lives? That’s high praise indeed – but given the reception from the audience, you’d argue that for thousands of punters, it’s certainly up there.”

Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour will return to the UK and Europe next year.