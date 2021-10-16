Coldplay say they’re not playing Glastonbury in 2022

Coldplay have said they won’t be playing Glastonbury in 2022.

Speaking to NME in this week’s Big Read, Chris Martin said the group have no plans to appear at the festival next year.

Earlier this week, the group announced a huge, sustainable world tour, but revealed that playing Glastonbury isn’t a part of those plans.

“Glastonbury is our spiritual home, but even your parents say you need to leave home sometimes”, he told NME.

Earlier this week (October 14), Coldplay announced details of their 2022 world stadium tour, with an emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Back in 2019 the band announced that they were taking time to consider how they would tour in the future in order to make it as environmentally friendly as possible.

Tickets for the UK dates will go on sale to the general public on October 22 at 10am local time here and here. Full ticket details can be found here.

Coldplay also unveiled details of a new livestream performance of their new album, ‘Music Of The Spheres‘.

The group have teamed up with Amazon Music and will deliver the set live from the new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle next week. The show will also mark the official opening of the arena.

Fans can watch the show live via Amazon Music, the Amazon Music Twitch channel and on Prime Video. The event will take place at 7pm PDT on October 22 or via a repeat performance at 6pm BST on October 23.

Coldplay said of the event: “It’s great that fans all around the world can tune in to Amazon Music and watch our first show after the release of Music Of The Spheres. It’s going to be a special night.”