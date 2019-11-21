Coldplay say they’re looking at more “environmentally beneficial” ways of touring in the future

"How do we turn it around so it's no so much taking as giving?"

Coldplay have announced that they’re taking time to consider how they tour in the future in order to make it as environmentally friendly as possible.

Speaking to BBC News, frontman Chris Martin said the band are taking time to work out how to make touring sustainable and not damaging to the environment.

Martin said: “We’re taking time to see how our tour can be actively beneficial…All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job.” Martin went on to say he wanted all future tours to “have a positive impact.” He continued: “Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that [their last world tour] environmentally. We would be disappointed if it’s not carbon neutral.

“We’ve done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it’s no so much taking as giving?”

Martin went on to say that the band’s new double album, ‘Everyday Life’, reflects their feelings about the environment. The album is released tomorrow (November 22).

“If you’ve had the privilege of travelling around the world, you know we’re all from the same place…In a very gentle British way, this record is us saying we don’t feel different from any human on earth.”

Yesterday, Coldplay dropped a new video for latest single, ‘Daddy’, which has been made by Aardman Animations. Directed by Aardman’s Åsa Lucander, the full length, five-minute video follows a girl who is lost at sea, alone in a rowing boat and sailing towards the unknown. You can watch it above.

“It was such an honour to direct this video for Coldplay,” said Lucander. “The first time I listened to the track it spoke to me on a deep level – I immediately started to imagine storylines and images formed in my mind’s eye. When this happens, you know you’re on to something very special! I’m often drawn to emotional stories and I knew very quickly that this was one I wanted to tell.”

The band also shared another new song ‘Champion Of The World’, with a co-write credit given to the late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison. You can read all about how the song came to be as well as Frightened Rabbit’s exclusive NME interview on the collaboration here.