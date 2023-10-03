Watch Coldplay, Selena Gomez and H.E.R. perform ‘Let Somebody Go’ live

Selena Gomez and H.E.R. made a surprise appearance at a Coldplay concert in Los Angeles, joining the band on stage for a performance of the song ‘Let Somebody Go’.

The joint performance took place during Coldplay’s show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Sunday (October 1). The band’s frontman, Chris Martin, introduced Gomez by bringing on stage two audience members who were holding signs requesting for ‘Let Somebody Go’ to be played.

Gomez appeared midway through Coldplay’s rendition of the track, which first featured on the band’s 2021 album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’. Later, H.E.R. also emerged on stage to deliver an electric guitar solo and backing vocals.

H.E.R. had notably also served as the opening act for a run of Coldplay’s European tour dates. Watch fan-captured footage of the Coldplay, Gomez and H.E.R.’s performance below.

Coldplay’s Pasadena show marked the final North American stop for their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour, which will next take to Asia and Australia throughout November and January. At various points throughout the tour, Coldplay have surprised audiences with special guests like Kelly Rowland, Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones and more

‘Music Of The Spheres’ is Coldplay’s last official album release, though the band did share the standalone single ‘Biutyful’ last year. For her part, Gomez released her most recent single ‘Single Soon’ in August, and featured in a preview of an as-yet unreleased Fred Again.. track. H.E.R.’s latest single, ‘The Journey’, arrived in May.

In a four-star review of ‘Music Of The Spheres’, NME wrote: “The album is full of soaring pop melodies that take you high enough to enter orbit and touching sentiments that makes the universe around you glow ever brighter.”