Coldplay sell 1.4million tickets for 2023 UK and European tour, announce new dates

Coldplay have sold approximately 1.4million tickets for their recently-announced 2023 UK and European tour.

The band this week wrapped up the UK leg of their mammoth ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour, which included a six-night billing at Wembley Stadium in London. A run of European concerts took place between July and early August.

On Monday (August 22), Chris Martin and co. confirmed that they’d be hitting the road in the UK and Europe across May, June and July next year for further gigs including stop-offs in Manchester and Cardiff.

Tickets for those dates went on general sale here at 10am local time yesterday (Thursday, August 25).

Now, it’s been revealed that Coldplay have already shifted 1.4million tickets. Two extra shows in Manchester have been added (with four now scheduled in total) due to a huge demand.

A second performance is also set to take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on June 7. Other additional dates have been announced for Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Coldplay have sold more than 5.4million tickets for their dates in Latin America, North America and Europe, per a press release.

The tour features a groundbreaking set of sustainability and eco-friendly initiatives, with almost all shows being powered by 100 per cent renewable energy. Bikes and kinetic dancefloors also allow fans to help power the gig.

You can see the revised itinerary for Coldplay’s 2023 UK and European tour beneath.

MAY 2023

17 – Coimbra, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

18 – Coimbra, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra (EXTRA DATE)

20 – Coimbra, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra (EXTRA DATE)

21 – Coimbra, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra (EXTRA DATE)

24 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

25 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

27 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (EXTRA DATE)

28 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (EXTRA DATE)

31 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

JUNE 2023

1 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

3 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium (EXTRA DATE)

4 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium (EXTRA DATE)

6 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

7 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium (EXTRA DATE)

21 – Naples, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

22 – Naples, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (EXTRA DATE)

25 – Milan, San Siro

26 – Milan, San Siro

28 – Milan, San Siro (EXTRA DATE)

29 – Milan, San Siro (EXTRA DATE)



JULY 2023

1 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

2 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund (EXTRA DATE)

5 – Copenhagen, Parken

6 – Copenhagen, Parken

8 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

9 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

11 – Gothenburg, Ullevi (EXTRA DATE)

12 – Gothenburg, Ullevi (EXTRA DATE)

15 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

16 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

18 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA (EXTRA DATE)

19 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA (EXTRA DATE)



During their recent Wembley residency, Coldplay were joined on-stage by a raft of special guests including Steve Coogan in character as Alan Partridge, as well as Stormzy, Craig David and Natalie Imbruglia.

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger attended one of the London dates. Sharing a video on social media, he wrote: “Had a great time watching Coldplay last night. A real busman’s holiday!”

In a glowing five-star review of Coldplay’s Wembley concert on August 16, NME hailed the band for creating “a joyful spectacle; a masterclass in how a massive pop show can be done”.

“This show is a welcome dose of serotonin; a feel-good celebration. The best Tuesday of our lives? That’s high praise indeed – but given the reception from the audience, you’d argue that for thousands of punters, it’s certainly up there.”