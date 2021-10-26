Coldplay sell more than one million concert tickets across Europe

Coldplay‘s 2022 ‘Music Of The Spheres‘ world tour has sold more than one million tickets across Europe.

The “eco-friendly jaunt”, which includes six dates at Wembley Stadium, was planned by X-Ray Touring booking agents Josh Javor and the late Steve Strange, who died last month.

The 20-date run kicks off on July 2, 2022. It will also take in US and Latin America, across 40 stadiums for dates which have completely sold out.

“This is something Steve and I have planned for a very long time and because he’s not here to revel in the success, it’s one of the most bittersweet moments of my life,” Javor told IQ.

He continues: “Don’t get me wrong, I’m ecstatic at how well it’s done but the fact that Steve, unfortunately, didn’t make it to see our plan come together brings things down to earth.

“Normally, Steve and I would get to 12 o’clock on the day of an on-sale and, after selling a million tickets, we’d be on our second bottle of champagne. But, on your own, it’s not the same. My constant thought has been, I wish Steve was here to see this.

“He would be on another planet. He was a member of the family when it came to this band and he would’ve been jumping for joy.”

Strange died at the age of 53 after a short illness in September, and Coldplay were amongst a host of bands who paid tribute to the beloved booking agent.

The band said they were “devastated by the news” of his passing and said they had spent “a bittersweet hour” with Mr Strange shortly before his death.

“Despite his illness he was still taking calls and watching ticket counts,” they wrote.

See Coldplay’s full 2022 world tour schedule, below:

MARCH 2022

18 – San Jose, Costa Rica – Estadio Nacional

22 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – Estadio Olímpico

25 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA*

29 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron*

APRIL 2022

3: Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol*

23: Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium*

26: Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium*

MAY 2022

3 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium*

6 – Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl Stadium*

8 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium*

28 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field*

JUNE 2022

1 – Washington, DC – FedExField*

4 – East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium*

8 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field*

11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium*

14 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium*

JULY 2022

2 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park*

3 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park*

8 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy*

10 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin^

12 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin*

16 – Paris, FR – Stade de France*

17 – Paris, FR – Stade de France*

AUGUST 2022

5 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium*

6 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium*

12 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium*

13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium*

17 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium* (new date)

16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium^

19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium^

20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium^ (new date)

23 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park Stadium*

SEPTEMBER 2022

10 – Rio De Janeiro, BR – Rock in Rio Festival

*with H.E.R.

^with London Grammar

Meanwhile Chris Martin recently covered Spice Girls’ ‘2 Become 1’ with Mel C at a charity concert in LA.

During a performance in Seattle last week (October 22), Coldplay also covered Pearl Jam’s ‘Nothingman’. “So because we’re here in Seattle we wanted to pay tribute to all of the bands that we fell in love with when we were just young teenagers in the ‘90s,” Martin introduced the track.