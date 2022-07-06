Coldplay share new ‘Biutyful’ video featuring alien band The Weirdos

Coldplay have shared a new video for their track ‘Biutyful’, featuring puppet band The Weirdos – check it out below.

Chris Martin had previously appeared on TV with the puppets to perform the ‘Music Of The Spheres’ track, while the band’s singer Angel Moon has also been appearing on the band’s current world tour.

The puppet band was created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, and recently signed to Atlantic and Parlophone Records.

Advertisement

In the ‘Biutyful’ video, The Weirdos ascend from newcomers and rockstar wannabes into a huge, stadium-filling band.

Check out the new video below.

Speaking about the band in May, Martin said: “The Weirdos are a band who we’re trying to help out. I think we thought that we’ve sort of come to the end of doing singles as Coldplay. I think we’ve probably basically finished doing that, in general.

“We can’t go more poppier or single-y than [their BTS collaboration ‘My Universe’] and that felt good and we’re a bit older now. So we do have songs we want to bring some attention to, but with this, we asked The Weirdos if they would do the song and front it and we would feature.”

The UK and European leg of Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour kicked off this week, and more support acts for the dates were recently announced.

Advertisement

Joining H.E.R. and London Grammar will be the likes of Griff, Ibibio Sound Machine, Laura Mvula, Nina Nesbitt and more.

In May, the band launched a special app to accompany their world tour to help their fans plan low-carbon and sustainable travel routes to and from their shows.

Elsewhere, the band were among a number of high-profile names that signed an open letter last month urging world leaders to take action on the pressing affairs of extreme poverty and climate change.

See the full list of remaining dates below.

JULY

8 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

10 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin

12 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin

13 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin

16 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

17 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

19 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

20 – Paris, FR – Stade de France



AUGUST

5 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

6 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

8 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

9 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

12 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

17 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

23 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park Stadium

24 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park Stadium

