Coldplay share new stripped down EP and short film ‘Reimagined’

Coldplay have shared a new EP featuring stripped down tracks from their recent album ‘Everyday Life’.

Available on Apple Music only, ‘Reimagined’ features acoustic cuts of ‘Cry Cry Cry’, ‘BrokEn’ and ‘Champion of the World’. You can listen to the EP here.

The band have also shared a short film to accompany the EP, a trailer of which you can view below.

Advertisement

“Today we tried to strip back some of these songs which were already quite stripped back. We did that by removing two band members,” frontman Chris Martin said.

Coldplay recently released the video for their single ‘Cry Cry Cry’, which was filmed in a historic London ballroom.

Directed by Dakota Johnson and Cory Bailey, the moving clip focuses on a young couple who partake in ballroom dancing through to their elderly years.

Meanwhile, Martin recently that his band have achieved all of their aims, and that they now view themselves simply as “a service”.

He said that after their last tour “it was like, ‘OK, we’ve got to that place, we’ve got to that job description, now what are we going to do with it?”

Advertisement

The frontman went on to say that “nothing is left in terms of career aspirations,” and that “our job is to translate the songs that we receive and get out there and be of use to people if they want it.”

“We’ve got to be a service, like a TV station. Or a tap,” he added.

Having launched ‘Everyday Life’ with two shows in Jordan along with a special gig in London’s Natural History Museum, Martin recently vowed that the band would only be playing “about three or four gigs” to support the record, with the four-piece moving to play live “differently” for environmental reasons.