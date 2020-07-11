Coldplay share previously unseen clip of an alternate ‘Yellow’ video

Coldplay have shared a previously unseen clip of an alternate video for their hit single and third release, ‘Yellow’.

The track appeared on the band’s 2000 debut album ‘Parachutes’, which celebrated its 20th anniversary yesterday (July 10).

Posting on TikTok, the group shared a never-before-seen look at “take one” of the ‘Yellow’ video. “There were loads of extras in this version,” they wrote on the video. “But it rained all day so we sent them home at 4pm.

“Chris grabbed the cameraman and said, ‘Let’s just walk down the beach’. Worked out well in the end!” Watch the new clip below now.

Last month, Coldplay took part in Global Citizen’s Global Goal: Unite For Our Future live-streamed concert. During their performance, they dedicated their song ‘Paradise’ to Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in police custody last year.

Meanwhile, the band also reflected on their history with Glastonbury Festival as fans around the world marked what would have been the Worthy Farm event’s 50th-anniversary edition. The 2020 instalment of the festival was forced to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Frontman Chris Martin and festival organiser Michael Eavis recalled how filling for The Strokes at the annual Pilton Party – which the Glastonbury team put on to thank the local residents for their patience and co-operation with the event – led to them headlining the festival for the first time.