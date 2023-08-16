Coldplay are being sued by former manager Dave Holmes over contractual dispute

Coldplay’s former manager Dave Holmes is suing the band over a contractual dispute.

As reported by Variety, all four members of the multiplatinum-selling British rock band – made up of frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion, are all being sued by their former manager, according to legal documents recently filed in the UK.

A representative for Coldplay confirmed to the publication that the band and manager parted ways a year ago after working together for 22 years. They are now being managed by a team comprised of Phil Harvey, Mandi Frost and Arlene Moon, all who have worked alongside them and Holmes for years.

The representative declined to comment further, though sources told the outlet that the lawsuit is a contractual dispute. Additional information is not available as the legal documents for the case have yet to be made public.

Coldplay was formed in 1997 after meeting as student at the University College of London. They signed to Parlophone in 1999 when the label was owned by EMI. After Universal Music Group purchased EMI in 2012, it was forced to shed some labels after the European Commission ordered the company to sell various subsidiaries.

The label was then acquired by Warner Music Group. Coldplay’s first release on the label was 2014’s Ghost Stories, the album that produced ‘Magic’ and ‘A Sky Full of Stars’.

Coldplay is one of the best-selling music acts ever, selling over 100 million albums worldwide. They also have three of the top 50 best-selling albums in the UK and nine Number One albums in the same country.

In other news, the band recently added more shows to their upcoming European tour, set to kick off in summer 2024.

Featuring stops across Europe – including dates in Italy, France, Germany, Austria and more – Martin and co. have now added seven additional dates to the 2024 ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour.

The ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour is currently the band’s greenest run of live shows to date. This comes as it was reported by Massachusetts Institute of Technology that it has, so far, produced 47% less carbon emissions than their previous stadium tour in 2016/17.

In a five-star review of their London gig, NME praised the members for their ability to deliver a captivating set, alongside “a focus on sustainability and inclusivity”.

“The songs performed here see the band strip things back, injecting the larger-than-life show with a moment of closeness,” it read. “It’s a joyful spectacle; a masterclass in how a massive pop show can be done. The band seem genuinely thrilled at the reaction, too.”