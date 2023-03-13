Coldplay surprise Brazilian fans with special guest Seu Jorge at São Paulo show

Coldplay brought out Brazilian legend Seu Jorge to perform with them during their six-night residency in São Paulo, Brazil. Check out footage below.
The band are currently still on tour celebrating their Grammy-nominated ninth studio album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’, which started in 2021.
During the band’s show at Estádio do Morumbi on Saturday (March 11), they invited Seu Jorge on stage to perform his 2011 pagode classic ‘Amiga Da Minha Mulher’ on the first two nights of their Brazilian dates.
The band have teased a new dance song called ‘Aeterna’ during the show. Check out a snippet below.
More of Coldplay's new song Aeterna from Night 2 of #ColdplaySaoPaulo 🇧🇷 – 11 March | via @coldtalkspod pic.twitter.com/Y1Ynvj8Vn1
— Coldplaying (@coldplaying) March 12, 2023
In other news, Coldplay teased their 10th studio album, ‘Moon Music’, with frontman Chris Martin dubbing it “the second volume” of ‘Music Of The Spheres’. Also, the band’s new concert film Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate will hit cinemas in April.
The band are finishing up their sold-out world tour with their upcoming European, US and Canada legs. There are tickets still available for their second Los Angeles show, which you can buy here. Check out the remaining dates below.
MARCH
13 – Estádio Do Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil
14 – Estádio Do Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil
17 – Estádio Do Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil
18 – Estádio Do Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil
21 – Estadio Couto Pereira, Curitiba, Brazil
22 – Estadio Couto Pereira, Curitiba, Brazil
25 – Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
26 – Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão, Rio De Janeiro, Brazl
28 – Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão, Rio De Janeiro, Brazl
MAY
17 – Estádio Cidade De Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal
18 – Estádio Cidade De Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal
20 – Estádio Cidade De Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal
21 – Estádio Cidade De Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal
24 – Estádio Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain
25 – Estádio Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain
27 – Estádio Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain
28 – Estádio Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain
31 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK
JUNE
1 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK
3 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK
4 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK
6 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK
7 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK
21 – Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples, Italy
22 – Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples, Italy
25 – Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy
26 – Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy
28 – Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy
29 – Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy
JULY
1 – Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland
2 – Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland
5 – Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark
6 – Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark
8 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden
9 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden
11 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden
12 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden
15 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands
16 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands
18 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands
19 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands
SEPTEMBER
20 – Lumen Field, Seattle, US
22 – BC Place, Vancouver, US
23 – BC Place, Vancouver, US
27 – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, US
28 – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, US
30 – Rose Bowl, Los Angeles, US
OCTOBER
1 – Rose Bowl, Los Angeles, US