Coldplay tease new album ‘Moon Music’ is nearly finished

Coldplay have teased that their upcoming new album, titled ‘Moon Music’, is nearly finished.

The band revealed the title of the new album in a new interview and described it as the “second Music Of The Spheres volume.”

Coldplay released ‘Music Of The Spheres‘ in 2021 – an album that NME described as “a celestial beauty that’s capable of inspiring great awe and emotion.”

Speaking to City News about bringing their world tour to Canada, the band gave an update about the album.

Frontman Chris Martin explained: “We’re finishing an album called Moon Music, which is the second ‘Music Of The Spheres’ volume, but that won’t come out for a little bit.”

Martin continued: “We might start playing some songs at some point this year.”

You can watch the interview in full here:

Last week, Coldplay performed ‘Clocks’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the show’s 20th anniversary.

Martin sat down with Kimmel before the band’s performance to reflect on the first time the band appeared on the show. “Remember what I actually said that night,” Kimmel recalled to Martin. “I said we wanted to have a band on the show that we would be proud we’d have on the show in 20 years.”

Martin said, “thank you for finally having us back”, and went on to wish him a “happy anniversary.”

Martin joked they couldn’t perform because they didn’t have enough time to put a performance together before bursting into a rendition of ‘Clocks’ – the song they performed on the show 20 years ago.

In other news, Coldplay were recently announced as musical guests on Saturday Night Live next month.

The band will perform on the show, which will be hosted by The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal, on February 4.

Coldplay previously performed on SNL in November 2019 when they played ‘Everyday Life’ from their album of the same name and ‘Orphans’.