Coldplay tease new “double album” in mysterious letter to fans

It's split into two halves called 'Sunrise and Sunset'.

Coldplay are seemingly teasing a new double album in a letter that fans have been receiving in the post.

Last week, the band teased their return with a series of images which were spotted in Berlin, Hong Kong, Sydney and other cities across the globe.

They also changed their social media profile picture to an image of a sun and moon, sparking speculation that their rumoured “experimental” album is on the way.

Now, a letter sent to fans across the globe reveals that the band will release a double album on November 22 – split into two halves called ‘Sunrise’ and ‘Sunset’ respectively.

The letter states: “In the classifieds you might write ‘double album’ for sale, one very careful owner. One half is called ‘sunrise’, the other ‘sunset’. It is out 22 November.

“It is sort of how we feel about things. We send much love to you from hibernation. Chris, Jonny, Guy and Will Champion.”

The letter comes after last week’s posters saw the band favouring a black and white vintage-inspired shot, featuring the band sat with German philosopher, poet, and composer Friedrich Nietzsche and the date November 22, 1919.

Coldplay, who haven’t released an album since 2015’s acclaimed ‘A Head Full Of Dreams‘, were believed to be releasing a new record in 2019 after friend and collaborator Mat Whitecross previously told NME that they were due to regroup and take a “surprising turn“ with their output.