Drummers from the likes of Coldplay and The Cure are taking part in this week’s DrumathonLIVE 2022 to raise funds and awareness for a host of charities.

The livestream fundraiser, which kicked off on Saturday (May 14) and will run until next weekend (May 21), is set to clock up 250 hours and feature thousands of professional and semi-pro drummers.

The event, which was founded by drummer Errol Kennedy and fellow musician Bev Sage in 2020, is raising money and awareness for four charities this year: UK Trauma Council, Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, Child Bereavement UK and Variety.

Advertisement

The likes of Coldplay’s Will Champion, The Cure’s Jason Cooper and former Elbow drummer Richard Jupp are all taking part in DrumathonLIVE 2022.

Cherisse Osei (Simple Minds), Charlie Morgan (Elton John‘s Live Aid drummer), Matty Brown (Stormzy), Derrick McKenzie (Jamiroquai) Nick Hodgson (formerly of Kaiser Chiefs) and Paul Stewart (The Feeling) are among the other drummers who have signed up to this year’s DrumathonLIVE.

The Cure drummer Cooper said in a statement: “Join me and an amazing group of drummers from around the world for DrumathonLIVE as we raise money for children’s mental health.”

You can tune into DrumathonLIVE 2022 and donate here.

Advertisement

Last week Pearl Jam were joined on-stage in Oakland by a fan who filled in on drums after their regular drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for COVID-19.

18-year-old drummer Kai Neukermans then played with Pearl Jam during the band’s gig on Friday (May 13).