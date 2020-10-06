Coldplay to auction off ‘A Headful Of Dreams’ artwork in aid of Oxfam’s coronavirus appeal

Coldplay are auctioning off a piece of signed album artwork in aid of Oxfam’s emergency coronavirus appeal.

Designed by contemporary artist Pilar Zeta, the collage was originally created for Chris Martin and co.’s seventh studio album ‘A Headful Of Dreams’, which came out back in 2015.

The piece will go up for auction at Bonhams Knightsbridge next Tuesday (October 13) and is expected to fetch an estimated £20,000-£30,000. The proceeds will benefit Oxfam’s bid to raise funds to help the world’s poorest fight COVID-19.

“The artwork is a montage which combines the childhood memories of each band member, scans of our children’s artwork, and black and white vintage photographs,” Coldplay explained in a statement.

“Coldplay have proudly supported Oxfam for almost 20 years, and we have donated this artwork to support Oxfam’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. We have in the past given our fans the chance to show their support for Oxfam’s campaigns supporting refugees, and we know these communities are suffering the most right now.”

Danny Sriskandarajah, Chief Executive of Oxfam GB, added: “We’re incredibly grateful to Coldplay’s support for Oxfam over nearly two decades and for their generosity in donating this very special artwork to help some of the world’s most vulnerable communities through the pandemic.

“All funds raised from the purchase of this item will support Oxfam’s global work to help stop the spread of coronavirus, including providing handwashing facilities, clean water and soap.”

You can see the artwork above and donate to Oxfam’s coronavirus fund here.

Meanwhile, Coldplay are set to release a special 20th anniversary edition of their debut album ‘Parachutes’ next month. The record, which features the singles ‘Yellow’ and ‘Trouble’, reached the milestone back in July.