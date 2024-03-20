Coldplay, Vampire Weekend and Beabadoobee added to BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 line-up

Coldplay, Vampire Weekend and Beabadoobee are among the names that have been added to the huge line-up for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024.

This year’s edition of the festival is set to run between Friday, May 24 and Sunday, May 26, and will be held at Stockwood Park in Luton.

The names for the first two nights had already been announced, and now the line-up for Sunday has been confirmed, with Coldplay topping the bill on the Main Stage.

We'll be closing out #BigWeekend Luton with a headline performance from @coldplay on Sunday 26th May! ✨ For more details and info on tickets, visit https://t.co/4t4HBZtjzI pic.twitter.com/9gvRfS50OO — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) March 20, 2024

“We wouldn’t be anywhere without Radio 1 and we’re super excited to come to Luton this year and play Big Weekend,” the band said about their inclusion on the line-up.

Rounding out the Main Stage bill on Sunday will be Declan McKenna, Olly Alexander, Sabrina Carpenter and Vampire Weekend.

Tickets for the weekend go on sale at 5pm tomorrow (March 21), and will cost £29.50, plus a £4.50 booking fee. Full information on how to get yours can be found here.

The festival has also confirmed the line-up for the New Music Stage on Sunday, May 26, with Beabadoobee taking top billing. Also performing on the day will be CMAT, Everything Everything, Fizz, Olivia Dean, Sea Girls and Teddy Swims.

The first wave of names for the festival included the likes of Becky Hill, who will headline the Friday night, Chase & Status, Ella Henderson, Diplo, Kenya Grace and Rudimental, who will be performing on the opening night.

That news was followed by the announcement of the Saturday acts, which will see Aitch close out the day on the Main Stage. Other performers that day will include RAYE, The Last Dinner Party, Charli XCX, Caity Baser, Shygirl and Mabel.

Coldplay were also recently confirmed to be headlining this year’s Glastonbury Festival, although fans are still uncertain about the band’s future, after Chris Martin said that they would stop making music in 2025.

“Well I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour,” Martin said during an interview in 2021 with Jo Wiley. “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then.”

Vampire Weekend, meanwhile, are preparing to release their fifth album ‘Only God Was Above Us’ on April 5. They also just announced plans to livestream a concert during a total solar eclipse, which will take place in Austin, Texas on April 8 and will be available to watch online for free.

Speaking about the overall line-up for this year’s Radio 1’s Big Weekend, the station’s Greg James said: “It’s set to be one of our very best Big Weekends ever. The line-up is a celebration of some of the biggest artists we’ve supported for years alongside the most exciting new ones on the planet. It’s my favourite line-up for years.”

Ahead of this year’s instalment, BBC Radio 1 have also said that they are “working closely with Luton Council to ensure that Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 is a safe and secure environment for all those attending the festival”.