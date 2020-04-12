Coldplay’s Chris Martin covers Bob Dylan’s ‘Shelter From The Storm’ on SNL

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin performed on a special episode of SNL last night (April 11), covering Bob Dylan.

Martin took on a solo version of ‘Shelter From The Storm’, from Dylan’s classic 1974 LP ‘Blood On The Tracks’.

Performing as part of SNL’s special ‘At Home’ episode, hosted by Tom Hanks in his first public appearance since his coronavirus diagnosis, Martin shared a solo black-and-white performance of the track from his home. Watch it below.

Advertisement

SNL is the latest in a long line of late-night US TV shows to share new episodes with artists performing from their homes.

Dua Lipa recently took to Corden to perform ‘Don’t Start Now’ on video call with her band, while Phoebe Bridgers performed new song ‘Kyoto’ from her bathtub on Fallon.

Bob Dylan recently shared new track ‘Murder Most Foul’, a 17-minute epic about the assassination of John F Kennedy that’s his first original song in eight years.

Since its release, the song has become Dylan’s first ever Billboard number one hit, and has been praised by Nick Cave as “a lifeline thrown into our current predicament”.

Advertisement

Reviewing the song, NME called it “a timely impressionist epic,” adding: “It’s a far gentler, more reflective take on Presidential murder plots than fans of angry-young-street-preacher Dylan might have hoped, but it suits our quiet, tremulous times.

“You can blast off the head of progressive culture, Dylan is saying, but you can never cut out its heart or stamp out its soul. Because that – as we should all remember in these trying months – is in our music, and neither gunshot or shutdown will silence it.”