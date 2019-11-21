Coldplay’s Chris Martin on how mean comments put him off playing Glastonbury 2020

"Sometimes these things hurt me because I'm human"



Chris Martin has admitted that he was “hurt” by tweets about his appearances at Glastonbury Festival this year and confirmed that Coldplay won’t headline next year’s edition.

The singer made two surprise appearances at the festival, performing ‘Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 1′ with Stormzy and joining Kylie Minogue for ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head‘ during her acclaimed legends slot.

In a new interview with the BBC’s Colin Paterson, Martin simply responded “No”, when asked if Coldplay will headline the festival next year.

When further pressed for an explanation, he said: “I did pop up on stage last year and I loved doing so.

“Then I saw a tweet afterwards which said ‘you can always rely on him to come on in a tracksuit and ruin everything’.

“So I was like you know what, a), I should work on my trousers, and b), I shouldn’t be online and c), maybe just go and watch Glastonbury for a year or so.”

When asked if the tweet affected him, he replied: “Sometimes these things hurt me because I’m human.”

The same interview saw Martin admitting that Coldplay are taking time to consider how they tour in the future in order to make it as environmentally friendly as possible.

“We’re taking time to see how our tour can be actively beneficial…All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job,” he said.

Meanwhile, tomorrow sees Coldplay release ‘Everyday Life’, their eighth album. In a four-star review, NME described it as “a confounding experiment from a deceptively forward-thinking band”.